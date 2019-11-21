News in your town

Archdiocese of Dubuque sending nation's largest contingent to Catholic youth conference

Jury finds local nursing home negligent, awards $700,000 to family in wake of woman's death

Authorities: Epworth barn fire causes damage in excess of $100,000

Throwback Thursday: 'Field of Dreams' scores home run for local tourism 30 years ago

After third death, longstanding Belmont Mound observation tower to be demolished

2 years after defeated ballot measure, Southwestern Wisconsin school officials consider 2nd attempt

Area residents assemble to promote extension of Iowa's 30-year-old REAP program

'Deeply rooted tradition:' Deer hunting seasons begin as concerns about CWD, corn crops loom

Lancaster council member will not seek 3rd term; 2 other incumbents announce moves

Dubuque receives top score for second year in a row for LGBTQ-friendly policies

Warrant issued for Galena man accused of sexual assault

Authorities: Dyersville driver high on meth in crash that injured 3

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Ben Bryant (Western Dubuque)

Prep football: Western Dubuque squares off with Solon for state championship

'90s alt-rockers known for 'Popular' coming to Maquoketa

Familiar foes square off for state football title

Women's college basketball: Haase a beast, but Clarke drops 1st game of season

Local & area roundup: Warriors, Pirates open season with victories

'The Sound of Christmas': Elisabeth von Trapp will join University of Dubuque ensembles for annual Christmas at Heritage Center

Ask Amy: Partner's startling response bears scrutiny

Concert preview: Snowbiz returns for 11th year of ushering in the holiday season

UD to host 'Iowa Visions' exhibit

Grant County History Museum unveils African American exhibit

Frydenlund: We need a government with a larger 'middle'

Fake doctors, misleading claims drive OxyContin China sales

OPINION: What happened to California Republicans?

Letter: Pet owners deserve dignity, too

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 21

Democratic debate revives clashes over ‘Medicare for All’

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria after rocket attack

Local markets

Almanac

UK Conservatives under fire for Twitter deception in debate

Sports briefs: Le'Veon Bell rips NFL for ‘random’ 5th HGH test

Celebrity news

Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says

Guard general won’t oust whistleblower until probe ends

Iconic singer hopes to close financing gap for African women

Son of former German president stabbed to death in Berlin

Amid turmoil, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Business News in Brief

Births

Ex-Baltimore mayor charged in ‘Healthy Holly’ book scandal