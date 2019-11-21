Australian bank faces massive fine for breaches
PERTH, Australia — Major Australian bank Westpac is facing a potentially massive fine after being accused of 23 million breaches of the anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing act.
The financial crime regulator AUSTRAC said Wednesday it was pursuing Westpac, one of Australia’s four biggest banks, in the Federal Court for allegedly failing to report millions of international fund transfers including payments allegedly linked to child exploitation in Southeast Asia.
AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose said Westpac had engaged in “serious and systemic non-compliance.”
“(Westpac) failed to appropriately assess and monitor the ongoing money-laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with the movement of money into and out of Australia through correspondent banking relationships,” she said.
The bank is suspected of failing to report 19.5 million international fund transfers worth more than US $7 billion from November 2013 and September 2018.
Rose declined to comment on the potential penalty but the financial watchdog in its submission to the Federal Court noted that each of the breaches attracted a civil penalty “between 17 million-21 million Australian dollars.”
In theory, Westpac could face a fine up to $330 trillion but precedent suggests it’s unlikely to be fined that much.
Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer said the issues “should never have occurred and should have been identified and rectified sooner.”
“It is disappointing that we have not met our own standards as well as regulatory expectations and requirements,” he said in a statement.
Hartzer said the bank had taken steps to enhance its detection of suspect transactions and to fix any failures to meet requirements and the bank’s “own expectations.”
The Commonwealth Bank (CBA), another major Australian banking institution, last year faced a theoretical maximum fine of 1 trillion Australian dollars after AUSTRAC found it had failed to report on 53,500 transactions. It negotiated an 700 million Australian dollar settlement.
Rose said Westpac had failed to carry out “appropriate due diligence on customers sending money to the Philippines and Southeast Asia for known child exploitation risks.”
Australia’s four biggest banks – ANZ, CBA, Westpac and National Australia Bank – earlier this year were the targets of a royal commission of inquiry which exposed rampant malpractice across the financial sector.
”I’m absolutely appalled,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “They’ve just got to lift their game on this stuff.”
Westpac shares fell 2.9% after the revelations.
French government to boost funding for public hospitalsPARIS — The French government says it will boost funding for the country’s public hospitals, in an effort to end months of protests by doctors and nurses and as more demonstrations and strikes are expected next month over the planned overhaul of the pension system.
The emergency plan unveiled Wednesday will grant public hospitals an additional $1.6 billion over the next three years, after years of cost cuts.
The plan includes an annual bonus of $885 for about 40,000 caretakers and nurses with modest salaries living in the Paris region.
Public hospitals across France will also get a financial package allowing them to grant employees a bonus of up to $332.
The plan follows a series of protests since March, including a big demonstration last week in Paris involving exasperated nurses, doctors and other public hospital workers.
“We have heard their anger. We have heard they are exhausted. We have heard their dismay,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.
The French state will also take over a third of the public hospital debt, which amounts to around $33.2 billion.
Some unions said the plan was too modest to bring France’s often-praised health care system back to high-level standards.
The government’s move comes amid mounting public anger over French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to make changes to the pension system.
Several unions — including SNCF rail workers, Paris subway conductors and Air France crews — have called for a nationwide strike on Dec. 5. They fear the changes will lower pensions and delay the retirement age. Others, including students and police unions, joined the movement this week.
Some yellow vest anti-government protesters have also called for demonstrations that day.
Macron said the pension overhaul aims to make the system fairer, simpler and sustainable in the long term.
Warming waters spell bad news for shrimp
PORTLAND, Maine — New England shrimp are still in bad shape despite a fishing shutdown that is unlikely to end soon, new data shows.
The region’s shrimp fishing industry, long based mostly in Maine, has been shut down since 2013 because of concerns about the health of the population. Recent surveys off Maine and New Hampshire say signs are still poor, scientists with the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said.
A big part of the problem is that the shrimp thrive in cold water and the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than most of the world’s oceans. The mean average summer sea bottom temperature was about 42 degrees from the mid-1980s to the early ’90s, and it rose to 45 degrees this year, said Dustin Colson Leaning, a fishery management plan coordinator for the Atlantic States.
That small difference makes it harder for young shrimp to thrive and join the population, he said.
“The big takeaways here are that we are doing our best to rebuild the fishery to hopefully some point where it’s commercially viable,” he said. “However, these findings for this year indicate the species is still struggling.”
The fishery for the shrimp is shut down until at least 2021 due to a previous action by an Atlantic States regulatory panel. The panel could vote to change that on Dec. 6, but it’s unlikely given the negative trends, Leaning said.
The shrimp were formerly available in New England and beyond in the winter months, when fishermen would harvest them via traps and trawl boats. They were a small piece of the worldwide shrimp industry, but were beloved in the culinary world, inspiring features everywhere from The New York Times to Bon Appétit.
“It is disappointing, yes. At least they could let the boats go again and try it just to get some data,” said Glen Libby, a former Maine shrimp trawler. “But my brain works different than the regulators.”
Boston overhauling pot licensing process
BOSTON — Boston is overhauling its marijuana licensing process to boost involvement of minority entrepreneurs in Massachusetts’ burgeoning pot industry.
The City Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance calling for the creation of an independent Cannabis Board to oversee local approval of marijuana businesses.
The proposal by Councilor Kim Janey requires half of Boston’s marijuana licenses go to companies from communities affected by the war on drugs.It also creates Massachusetts’ first government fund to support minority-owned marijuana companies. Boston’s new Equity Fund will be financed through industry fees.
Janey says the proposal makes Boston’s “opaque” licensing process more transparent and provides “economic justice” to marginalized communities that have so far been shut out of the marijuana industry.
Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh supports the measure. Massachusetts legalized recreational marijuana sales in 2016.