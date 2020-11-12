Cadillacs probed for suspension failure
DETROIT — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on some older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 Cadillac SRX SUVs from the 2010 through 2015 model years. The agency says it has nine complaints about the problem from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.
About 290,000 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall. Saabs were made by General Motors, as are Cadillacs.
The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall. A message was left today seeking comment from GM.Documents posted on the agency’s website Wednesday say the toe link adjuster can separate on the SUVs. The toe link keeps the rear suspension stable and keeps the tires on the ground.
Investigators checked several of the vehicles and found corrosion caused thread wear on the adjustable part of the suspensions. The agency says that might have been caused by four-wheel alignments done after the recall service was performed.
Guinness recalls non-alcoholic stouts
LONDON — Irish brewer Guinness said Wednesday that it is recalling cans of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout in Britain over contamination concerns.
The recall, which the brewer described as “precautionary” and related to a “microbiological contamination,” impacts the British market as the product was not yet on sale in Ireland.
Guinness 0.0, which was created at the company’s St. James’s Gate brewery in Dublin, was launched last month amid much fanfare after a four-year development process.
The brewer, which is owned by the international beverage giant Diageo, said the issue does not impact any other Guinness variants or brands and it urged anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 not to drink it.
The product was developed in response to what Guinness said was a growing consumer appetite for non-alcohol, lower-calorie beverages.
The early stages of brewing Guinness 0.0 mirror those of standard Guinness, using the same main ingredients — water, barley, hops and yeast. The key difference relates to the use of a cold filtration process to remove alcohol from the brew.
At the product’s launch in October, Guinness said feedback from independent taste tests had exceeded expectations.
TikTok asks federal court to intervene
The popular video-sharing app TikTok, its future in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall, is asking a federal court to intervene.
TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, has until Thursday to sell off its U.S. operations under an executive order that Trump signed in August.
Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a ByteDance proposal meant to resolve U.S. national security concerns by placing TikTok under the oversight of American companies Oracle and Walmart, each of which would also have a financial stake in the company. But TikTok said this week it’s received “no clarity” from the U.S. government about whether its proposals have been accepted.The deal has been under a national-security review by the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which is led by the Treasury Department. The Treasury Department didn’t return emailed requests for comment this week.
“With the November 12 CFIUS deadline imminent and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the US,” TikTok said in a written statement Tuesday.
Trump has cited concerns that the Chinese government could spy on TikTok users if the app remains under Chinese ownership. TikTok has denied it’s a security threat but said it’s still trying to work with the administration to resolve its concerns.
The legal challenge is “a protection to ensure these discussions can take place,” the company said.
The Trump administration had earlier sought to ban the app from smartphone app stores and deprive it of vital technical services, but federal judges have so far blocked those actions.
TikTok is now looking to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Trump’s divestment order and the government’s national-security review.