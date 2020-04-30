News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Southwest Wisconsin 4H club provides milk to local families

COVID-19 team pursues tests for care facility

213 jobs to be lost, as Flexsteel plans to close plant in Dubuque

Dubuque County officials report surges in turnout at parks, Heritage Trail

Jo Daviess County business leaders developing plans for reopening to tourism

Boy with autism makes 'significant gains'

Temporary shutdown planned for Dubuque Deere plant amid 'weakened demand'

Dubuque council OKs new agreements with unions with no raises

Timeline: A look at Flexsteel through the years

9 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; new cases in Grant, Jo Daviess, Jones counties

Police: 2 more people in Dubuque disturbance charged with violating COVID-19 restrictions

Small fire prompts evacuation of Dubuque store

Police: Darlington man accused of soliciting child for prostitution, arrested on 6 sex-crime charges

Charges filed in Christmas Day crash that injured 4 in Clayton County

Cuba City ends community garden program