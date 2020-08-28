Long-term mortgage rates fall
WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, with historically low levels continuing to fuel demand for homes.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.91% from 2.99% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.58% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.46% from 2.54% last week.
Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase. The trend may even extend strong sales of homes, which has already carried over from spring into summer, further into the fall, Freddie Mac says.
Homeowners looking toward refinancing mortgages gained a reprieve this week on a new fee approved by the federal regulator of Freddie and its larger government-controlled sibling Fannie Mae. The fee for lenders, equivalent to half a percent of the total home loan, was delayed from taking effect on Sept. 1 to Dec. 1.
The fee is intended to provide a cushion for Fannie and Freddie against possible mortgage defaults in the severe economic downturn. It’s likely to be passed on to homeowners and is expected to cost an average of around $1,400 — prompting objections by mortgage lenders and consumer advocates.
Economy plunges in second quarter
BALTIMORE — The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.
The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9% annualized contraction it had estimated at the end of July. The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10% annualized loss in 1958.
Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world’s largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections. The U.S. economy fell an annualized 5% in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus began to make its presence felt in February and March.
A bounce-back in hiring as many businesses reopened suggested that the economy began to recover in June with third quarter growth estimated to be around 20% annualized. But economists say a full recovery remains far off given that the virus has yet to be contained and the government’s financial support has faded.
“As we approach the fall, we see four important risks for the economy: a failure to provide further fiscal stimulus, a second wave of COVID-19 infection during the flu season, major election uncertainty and rising trade tensions with China,” said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.
Unemployment is still high at 10.2%, and roughly 1 million people are applying for jobless aid each week even as the amount of aid they receive has shrunk. Consumer confidence has tumbled. Though the stock market and home sales are surging, the broader economy shows signs of stalling, and millions face potential evictions from their homes.
The challenges reflect the unusual nature of the downturn. Many U.S. households have increased their savings and paid off debt—which could either signal a hesitancy to spend as they have in the past or pent-up demand that could be unleashed once the pandemic ends.
More Americans sign home contracts
SILVER SPRING, Md. — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, suggesting the current hot housing market could continue in the fall.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its index of pending sales rose 5.9%, to 122.1 last month. It had plunged to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were forced to the sidelines by coronavirus closures and restrictions. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001.
Contract signings are a barometer of eventual, finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month’s numbers point to continued market strength in August and September.
Contract signings are now 15.5% ahead of where they were last year, after significantly trailing last year’s pace earlier in the year because of the pandemic.
Different reports over the past week have shown that sales of existing homes and new homes are both continuing to surge as large swaths of the country have opened back up this summer and people have figured out how to go about regular business despite the ongoing pandemic. Sales of new homes jumped 13.9% in July, while sales of existing homes climbed 24.7%.
Low interest rates have also pushed people into the market. Interest rates on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage are at historic lows around 3%.
Besides the uncertainty of the broader economy, which continues to see about a million people a week sign up for unemployment benefits, the biggest concern in the housing market is the continuing lack of available homes. Low supply of existing homes has forced buyers into the new home market, which has also seen its supply dwindle over the past year.
That shortage of homes for sale is boosting prices. The median price for an existing home topped $300,000 for the first time on record, coming in at $304,100. That’s up a sharp 8.5% from July 2019. The median price for a new home in July rose to $330,600, up 7.2% from one year ago.
All four regions saw more contract signings for the second straight month. The Northeast saw contract signing increase 25.2%; in the West they were up 6.8%. The Midwest saw gains of 3.3% and in the South contract signings were up 0.9%.