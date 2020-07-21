News in your town

Vegas entertainers dance, train at home, awaiting the stage

Book review: 'The Paper Girl of Paris' offers hope during heartbreak

Prep softball: Western Dubuque, West Delaware take aim at state softball

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Breakthrough study looks at cigarettes, e-cigarettes and hookahs

Letter: Founding fathers intended to keep religion out of governance

Study: Rich Americans spew more carbon pollution at home than poor

Heart of America Conference announces plan to move forward with fall sports

To survive financial storm of virus, states turn to Congress

'Men's rights' lawyer eyed in shooting of NJ judge's family

Tech drives indexes higher on Wall Street after choppy start

Stirring in the oil patch, Chevron buys Noble for $5 billion

Councilor resigns after calling Black Lives Matter criminals

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Families step in at Kabul COVID-19 ward to care for patients

Insults, flaring tempers mark marathon EU summit on budget

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Georgia Democrats choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Almanac

Egypt approves Libya deployment, risking clash with Turkey

To survive financial storm of virus, states turn to Congress

UK suspends extradition arrangements with Hong Kong

Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

Hinson apologizes for plagiarism after N.Y. Times story, blames staff

Families step in at Kabul COVID-19 ward to care for patients

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Local officials: Governor's office orders large reduction in sample collection at Dubuque Test Iowa site

UPDATE: Man found dead may be linked to shooting at federal judge's house

Organizers cancel this year's Peosta Days

16 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 6 more in Jones County

Iowa egg producers who euthanized hens can get disposal aid