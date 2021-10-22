U.S. jobless claims fall to pandemic low
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a new low point since the pandemic erupted, evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold on to workers.
Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s the fewest people to apply for benefits since March 14, 2020, when the pandemic intensified. Applications for jobless aid, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily from about 900,000 in January.
Facebook’s oversight board probes VIPs’ treatment
WASHINGTON — Facebook’s semi-independent oversight board says the company has failed to fully disclose information on its internal system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its content rules.
Facebook “has not been fully forthcoming” with the overseers about its “XCheck,” or cross-check, system the board said in a report Thursday. It also said it will review the system and recommend how the social network giant could change it.
The board started looking into the XCheck system last month after The Wall Street Journal reported that many VIP users abuse it, posting material that would cause ordinary users to be sanctioned — including for harassment and incitement of violence. For certain elite users, Facebook’s rules don’t seem to apply, according to the Journal article.
Inflation, Fed set stage for higher mortgage rates
LOS ANGELES — Mortgage rates have hovered near all-time lows for much of this year, even as inflation has increased sharply across much of the economy.
The Fed is widely expected to announce a timetable for reducing its monthly bond purchases at its next meeting in early November. Those bond purchases have helped keep mortgage rates at ultra-low levels for much of the last 18 months.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has risen steadily since the central bank’s last policy update in mid-September, reaching 1.64% this week. Home loan rates, which tend to track moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, have also moved higher.
The average rate for a 30-year mortgage climbed to 3.09% this week, the highest level since April, when it peaked at 3.18%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate averaged 2.8%.
Facebook will pay French publishers for news content
PARIS — Facebook said Thursday that it has struck a deal with a group of French publishers to pay for links to their news stories that are shared by people on the social network.
The company says it inked the licensing agreement with the Alliance de la Presse d’Information Generale, which represents 300 French publishers, to “improve the quality of online information for Internet users and publishers on Facebook.”
The financial terms weren’t disclosed.
France was the first of the European Union’s 27 nations to adopt the bloc’s 2019 copyright directive, which outlines a way for publishers and news companies to strike licensing deals with online platforms.
Chinese developer calls off $2.6 billion asset sale
BEIJING — A major Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt rattled financial markets says it has called off the sale of a $2.6 billion stake in a subsidiary and has made no progress in selling other assets.
China Evergrande Group’s planned sale of 50.1% of its property management unit to a rival, Hopson Development Holdings, was canceled because the buyer “had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares,” Evergrande said late Wednesday in a statement through the Hong Kong stock exchange. It gave no other details.
Evergrande’s struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with curbs on borrowing by China’s real estate industry has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. The Chinese central bank has tried to allay those fears and said Friday the “risk of spillover” to the financial industry is controllable.
The ruling Communist Party is pressing companies to reduce debt levels it considers dangerously high.
Stocks end mostly higher
A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street left major stock indexes mostly higher Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 to an all-time high.
The benchmark index bounced back from an early slide to rise 0.3%, its seventh straight gain. The S&P 500 eclipsed the record high it set on Sept. 2 and is on pace for its third straight weekly gain.
The S&P 500 rose 13.59 points to 4,549.78. The Dow slipped 6.26 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,603.08. The Nasdaq gained 94.02 points to 15,215.70.
Smaller stocks edged higher. The Russell 2000 rose 6.42 points, or 0.3%, to 2,296.18.
Bond yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.69% from 1.63% late Wednesday.
Existing home sales surge
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes bounced back in September to their strongest pace since January as mortgage rates tick higher, motivating buyers to get off the sidelines.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing homes sales rose 7% compared with August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units. That was stronger than the 6.11 million units that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.