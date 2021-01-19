News in your town

Biz Buzz Tuesday: Racing enthusiast pursues passion, new rehab facility to open and Kennedy Mall store to close

Free ice-fishing program set for Friday in Dubuque County

County officials to consider rezoning for truck and trailer dealership

1 additional death in Grant County; 26 COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

In Dubuque, virtual MLK celebration speakers call for improved communication, continued activism

$6.5 million in COVID-19 relief coming to Dubuque Community Schools

Platteville police release photo of potential person of interest in vehicle burglaries

Illinois Extension to offer free 8-week webinar series on financial basics

East Dubuque votes again to allow outdoor dining in 2021

With few options, Platteville Common Council approves tower’s construction

Jo Daviess County grazing conference to be held online

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple making memories through 66 years of marriage

Letter: Government must rethink approach to poverty

Jo Daviess County board moves forward with formation of county park

Family settles case in lawsuit against PDC school district

Luminary bags to highlight Guttenberg community walk

Dyersville library hosts carry-out soup fundraiser Jan. 25

Graduate students submit proposed improvements to Manchester officials

Epworth gauging public support for proposed splash pad at park

Dean's list: Ellsworth Community College

Births

Gilligan: Tweaks continue but new format has been well received

Boys prep basketball: Stumpf, Mineral Point outduel Fennimore

Prep basketball notebook: Prairie du Chien's Krahn tops 1K points as a junior

Local & area roundup: Duhawks pick up 1st win

‘I gave birth to her. And she’s going to keep me alive.’ Oncology nurse receives COVID-19 vaccine from her nurse daughter

Ask Amy: Husband's webcam habit affects the marriage

Ram: Author connects characters with readers in novel, 'Recommended For You'

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Cold weather exercise helps you burn more fat

UD's Heritage Center to offer pair of virtual performances

Gadgets: Smart water bottle

New on DVD

New albums

Biden's test: Engineering economic boom in a partisan divide

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 19

Trouble at home may change Biden's hand in Iran nuke talks

Moon urges Biden to learn from Trump's N. Korea diplomacy

Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles

Column: Brady moves on, making history with every throw

Chiefs' Mahomes in concussion protocol after playoff win

Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to virus

FBI: 2nd Iowa man arrested in Capitol breach investigation