U.S. home price gains accelerate
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices jumped in September as strong demand, low interest rates and the smallest number of available homes on record combined to push up housing costs.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices rose 6.6% in September from a year earlier, much higher than its 5.3% increase in August. That is the biggest increase since April 2018.
The viral pandemic disrupted the spring home buying season, pushing many sales into the late summer and fall. Home sales jumped to the highest level in 14 years in September, a sign that the increased ability of some Americans to work from home and the desire for more space is spurring greater demand.
Prices skyrocketed 11.4% in Phoenix compared with a year earlier, the biggest gain nationwide. Seattle reported the second highest increase, at 10.1%, followed by San Diego at 9.5%.
The number of homes for sale sank in September to the lowest level since records began in 1982, according to the National Association of Realtors. And last week mortgage rates fell to a record low of 2.72%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
Home prices are rising broadly across the country. In September, 19 cities in the S&P 20-city index reported bigger price gains compared with a year ago than in August. The 20th city, Detroit, has reported delays at its recording office because of the pandemic and did not have enough data to calculate price changes.
Consumer confidence drops to 96.1
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence fell to a reading of 96.1 in November as rising coronavirus cases pushed American optimism down to the lowest level since August.
The November reading released Tuesday by the Conference Board represents a drop from a revised 101.4 in October. The decline reflected a big drop in consumer expectations for income, business and labor market conditions.
“Heading into 2021, consumers do not foresee the economy nor the labor market gaining strength. In addition, the resurgence of COVID-19 is further increasing uncertainty and exacerbating concerns about the outlook,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators for the Conference Board.
Consumer confidence is closely watched for signals it can provide of how willing households are to spend. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S.
“We think the sharp rise in positive coronavirus cases nationwide, which has prompted new restrictions and shutdowns in many states, has led consumers to be more fearful of what lies ahead for them and their families as we head into the year-end holiday season,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at global financial group MUFG.
The consumer confidence index is set on a scale with 100 equaling the confidence level in 1985.
In the leadup to the pandemic with the country enjoying unemployment at a half-century low of 3.9%, the confidence index had risen above 130. It stood at 132.6 in February but plunged to 85.7 in April as millions of Americans lost their jobs after the country went into lockdown to try to halt the spread of the pandemic.
The index has bounced around since its big April decline but remains well below the levels seen before the pandemic hit.
For November, the present situations index, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, decreased slightly to 106.2 from 105.9. However, the expectations index, based on consumers’ outlook for the future, declined from 98.1 in October to 89.5 in November.
Cholula sells for $800 million
With people dining at home for safety and a swing to the spicier side in the U.S. in recent years, Cholula, the hot sauce with the distinctive wooden cap and a cult following, has become a very valuable brand.
McCormick & Co., the spice maker that dominates U.S. grocery shelves, said Tuesday that it was buying Cholula for $800 million from L Catteron, a private equity firm.
McCormick made a notable tilt toward the hot sauce shelf three years ago when it acquired Frank’s RedHot, the preferred fuel in Buffalo wing recipes, as part of its $4.2 billion acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser’s food business.“The sauce with the little wooden cap is, like Frank’s RedHot, well-known to ‘chilli-heads’ around the globe but its appeal is much wider,” said Dean Best, food editor of Global Data.
The acquisition arrives with the pandemic warping how America and the rest of the world eats, meaning largely at home. There was evidence of that trend in recent regulatory filings from McCormick, a company in Hunt Valley, Maryland with a valuation of close to $25 billion.
McCormick said in September that revenue surged 8% during the third quarter as people replaced the contents of outdated spice racks, or started one for the first time.
And hot sauce is increasingly part of the pantry mix.
The volume of hot sauce produced for North America has risen in each of the past five years by an average of 4.7%, to more than 127,000 tons in 2020, according to the data service Euromonitor. That production is expected to rise by 16% within the next five years, according to the group.
“Hot sauce is an attractive, high-growth category and, as an iconic premium brand, Cholula is outpacing category growth,” said McCormick Chairman and CEO Lawrence Kurzius in prepared remarks Tuesday.
Cholula has made its own adaptations during the pandemic to get the sauce to its cult followers.
Earlier this month the company teamed up with simplehuman to create a touch-free Cholula dispenser for restaurants or other places that serve the hot sauce, allowing those eating out to bring the heat in relative safety.
Shares of McCormick, which have hit an all time high this year, rose more than 2% Tuesday.