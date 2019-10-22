Planners eye ways to reduce Vegas ‘urban heat island’ effect
LAS VEGAS — Officials and planners in Las Vegas say they are working to reduce rising temperatures in a city where paved areas create a warmer environment than plant-covered or rural desert areas.
Several business, city and academic representatives at a roundtable last week considered an August report by the Urban Land Institute that found Las Vegas is the most intense “urban heat island” city in the U.S., the Las Vegas Sun reported.
The term refers to a metropolitan area that’s significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas because of human activity.
The finding came after science news organization Climate Central reported in April that average temperatures have risen faster in Las Vegas than any other city in the nation — nearly 5.8 degrees since 1970.
Heat-related deaths also are rising.
Las Vegas is working on a new master plan that will repurpose abandoned or underdeveloped parts of the city, add more vegetation and discourage use of vehicles, chief sustainability officer Tom Perrigo said.
“We built the city with way too much right-of-way for cars,” Perrigo said. “We’re taking it back and giving it to people and trees and plants.”
The Oct. 15 roundtable included Perrigo, Urban Land Institute researcher Elizabeth Foster, Southern Nevada Water Authority executive John Entsminger, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Architecture director Steffen Lehmann and Tom Warden, senior vice president of the Howard Hughes Corp.
Lehmann said the Las Vegas area could introduce more vegetation to public spaces, increase urban density, diversify land-use types within neighborhoods and upgrade buildings to be more sustainable.
”(This) could be disruptive and it will be significant what we have to change, but here we are, and this is a good start,” Lehmann said.
Rapid growth offers an opportunity to innovate to tackle urban heat, he said.
Some casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip are making changes, Lehmann said, citing a huge array of solar panels on the roof at Mandalay Bay as an example. But the sprawling properties use a lot of energy, food and water.
Warden said his company’s master-planned northwest Las Vegas community of Summerlin is replacing water-thirsty landscaping and decorative panels with drought-friendly plants.
The developer also plans more trees in public spaces and hopes to build denser, mixed-use neighborhoods in its remaining 35 square miles (90 square kilometers) of undeveloped area.
While increasing green spaces and incorporating plants into urban areas could lessen the urban heat island effect, landscaping in Las Vegas still uses more water than any other source.
Entsminger said the water authority encourages planners to choose desert-friendly and drought-tolerant plants.
”We think there’s a lot of tree canopy that exists in Las Vegas today that probably isn’t going to survive these warmer temperatures,” he said.
2nd Sesame Street Place park opening
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of sunny days to sweep the clouds away where SeaWorld is opening its next theme park.
Officials with SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop announced Monday that they are opening the country’s second Sesame Place park in San Diego in spring 2021. The first Sesame Place theme park opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia.
The announcement continues a pivot by Orlando-based SeaWorld away from live animal shows.
The new 17-acre Sesame Place will be located south of SeaWorld San Diego. The space is currently occupied by the water park, Aquatica San Diego, which will have its final season next year.
Monday’s announcement is part of an expanding partnership between SeaWorld and Sesame Street, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. SeaWorld’s Orlando park opened a Sesame Street section earlier this year. Officials wouldn’t disclose the cost of the park.
Steve Youngwood, president of media and education and chief operating officer of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, said the two brands have common objectives.
”We want to engage and educate families. We mutually respect each side’s expertise and we collaborate together to make it work,” Youngwood said.
SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program in March 2016, after years of pressure from animal rights advocates and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity.
The protests intensified after the release of the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” which focused on the life of Tilikum, a killer whale responsible for killing a trainer when he dragged her into a pool in front of shocked visitors in 2010.
The company in the past year, though, has seen a reversal of fortune. Attendance was up 8.6% during the 2018 fiscal year, as was revenue. For the first half of this year, attendance was up 1.7%.
In the past year, SeaWorld also has been offering specialized services at its parks for visitors with autism, and Sesame Place San Diego will also offer those services.
The San Diego park will be slightly larger than the Sesame Street park outside Philadelphia. Construction will start in Aquatica’s offseason and resume after Aquatica closes for the season next year.
The park’s opening in San Diego will open the Sesame Street experience to the western U.S., as well as to visitors from south of the border, said Marilyn Hannes, president of SeaWorld San Diego.
”I think we will pull a more international audience,” Hannes said.
Back to those sunny days sweeping the clouds away, per Sesame Street’s theme song, it is sunny in San Diego more than two-thirds of the time, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Saks owner Hudson’s Bay to go private
NEW YORK — Hudson’s Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is being taken private by a group of its shareholders that will try to revive the department store chain.
The deal, which is expected to close later this year or early next year, comes as Hudson’s Bay, like many retailers, has struggled amid shifting consumer behavior. Shoppers are buying more online, and they’re also looking to buy used designer goods and embracing rental services like Rent the Runway.
Hudson’s Bay has been selling businesses, including Lord & Taylor and some European businesses. The Canadian company has about 300 stores, including its namesake Hudson’s Bay. Saks Fifth Avenue has been a bright spot for the company, though sales at established stores slowed down in the second quarter. Saks is finishing up a $250 million renovation of its Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan, which includes an overhaul of its beauty area. It also just opened a new floor dedicated to fine jewelry called The Vault.{span class=”print_trim”}
Other luxury department stores are going through big changes amid a rocky landscape.
Iconic Barneys New York has reached a deal with Authentic Brands Group, a licensing company that owns brands like Aeropostale, and B. Riley Financial to buy all of its assets for $271.4 million in bankruptcy — unless another bidder offers more. Under this deal, all seven stores would likely close. And Saks Fifth Avenue is working with Authentic on a potential agreement to license the Barneys name. Barneys New York filed for bankruptcy over the summer.
Meanwhile, Nordstrom is reportedly trying to go private again, more than a year after the Nordstrom family members made a failed takeover bid . On Monday, the Seattle-based company offered reporters a peak of its first women’s flagship store in Manhattan, which features lots of new services and seven food and beverage areas. Shoppers can order a drink or an appetizer and have it served to them while they’re shopping in the shoe department. The seven-level 320,000-square-foot store, which will open Thursday, marks its latest and biggest expansion into Manhattan.
Hudson’s Bay said Monday that its common shares will be purchased for 10.30 Canadian dollars ($7.86) per share in cash, in a deal valued at more than $1.4 billion. The shareholder group, which includes Hudson’s Bay Executive Chairman Richard Baker, initially proposed in June a buyout offer of 9.45 Canadian dollars ($7.21) per share. The shareholder group owns 57% of the company.
In August, Hudson’s Bay agreed to sell Lord & Taylor to rental clothing company Le Tote. Under that agreement, Hudson’s Bay and a subsidiary will own the stores and Le Tore will operate from them. And earlier this month it completed the sale of its European real estate and retail joint ventures.
