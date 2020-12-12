Pollstar: Live events industry lost $30B
NEW YORK — Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, concert trade publication Pollstar puts the total lost revenue for the live events industry in 2020 at more than $30 billion.
Pollstar on Friday released its year-end report, explaining that the live events industry should have hit a record-setting $12.2 billion this year, but instead it incurred $9.7 billion in losses. The company added that the projected $30 billion figure in losses includes “unreported events, ancillary revenues, including sponsorships, ticketing, concessions, merch, transportation, restaurants, hotels, and other economic activity tied to the live events.” Those losses accounted for more than $8 billion.
In March hundreds of artists announced that their current or upcoming tours would need to be postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. While a small number of performers have played drive-in concerts and others have held digital concerts, the majority of artists have not played live in 2020.
With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the year’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours list with $87.1 million grossed between Nov. 30 through March 7. John’s tour ranked No. 2 last year with $212 million grossed.
Celine Dion came in second this year with $71.2 million, followed by Trans-Siberian Orchestra ($58.2 million), U2 ($52.1 million) and Queen + Adam Lambert ($44.6 million)Post Malone, Eagles, Jonas Brothers, Dead & Company and Andrea Bocelli rounded out the Top 10.
“It’s been an extraordinarily difficult year for the events industry, which has been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. As painful as it is to chronicle the adversity and loss our industry and many of our colleagues faced, we understand it is a critical undertaking toward facilitating our recovery, which is thankfully on the horizon,” Ray Waddell, president of Oak View Group’s Media & Conferences Division, which oversees Pollstar and VenuesNow, said in a statement Friday.
“With vaccines, better testing, new safety and sanitization protocols, smart ticketing and other innovations, the live industry will be ramping up in the coming months, and we’re sure that at this time next year we’ll have a very different story to tell.”
MetLife sells home and auto biz for $4B
NEW YORK — MetLife is selling its home and auto insurance business to Farmers Group for $3.94 billion, the insurers said Friday.
The deal is part of a 10-year strategic partnership in which Farmers, which is owned by Switzerland’s Zurich Insurance Group, will get access to MetLife’s network of agents and take over its property and casualty policies.
Farmers will be also able to sell personal insurance products through MetLife’s group benefits platforms. MetLife says that access will allow Farmers to reach 3,800 employers and about 37 million eligible employees.
Shares in MetLife, based in New York City, slipped more than 1%.Analysts expect more consolidation in the insurance sector, which has seen significant losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Last month, RSA Insurance, one of the U.K.’s oldest insurance companies, agreed to a takeover by Canada’s Intact Financial Corp. and Denmark’s Tryg in a cash deal that valued it at about $9.4 billion.
Even before the virus outbreak, companies were seeking acquisitions to cut costs. Late last year, New York Life acquired the group life and disability coverage business of the insurer Cigna for more than $6 billion.
MetLife and Farmers are hoping to close the deal in the second quarter of 2021. MetLife expects to be divested of its property and casualty business in the first quarter 2021.
Farmers was founded in 1928 in Los Angeles and acquired by Zurich in 1998.
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in November
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices edged up 0.1% in November as the cost of both food and energy were up.
The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September, the Labor Department reported Friday.
The combination of increases left wholesale prices rising 0.8% from a year ago. While still modest, it was the biggest 12-month gain since a 1.1% rise in nine months, since a 1.1% 12-month rise in February.
The government reported Thursday that consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November with consumer prices up a moderate 1.2% over the past year.
China’s auto sales rise
BEIJING — China’s sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans rose by double digits in November as the country recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but were below pre-virus levels for the year, an industry group reported Friday.
Sales in the industry’s biggest global market rose 11.6% over a year earlier to 2.3 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 12.6% to 2.8 million, holding steady at October’s growth rate.
From January to November, passenger vehicle sales were off 7.6% from the same period of 2019, at 17.8 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 20.6% to 4.7 million.
Full-year auto sales are on track to decline for a third year after hitting a peak in 2017.
China, where the pandemic began in December, became the first country to reopen its economy after the disease was declared under control in March.
November sales of all-electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles more than doubled, rising 104.9% over a year earlier. Sales in the first 11 months of 2020 edged back above pre-virus levels, rising 3.9% over a year earlier.
Auto demand already was weak before China closed factories and dealerships in February to fight the coronavirus. Consumers are uneasy about slowing economic growth and a tariff war with Washington.
That hurts global automakers that are looking to China to propel sales growth and are spending heavily to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet Chinese government sales quotas.