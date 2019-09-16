If elected, Brad Cavanagh plans to approach his tenure on the Dubuque City Council with an open mind.
The Loras College professor is one of three candidates seeking the Ward 4 seat, currently held by Jake Rios, who is not seeking re-election. The top two vote-getters in the Oct. 8 primary election will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Cavanagh said he plans to be receptive to all perspectives and positions. Transparency is paramount.
“I really don’t have any axes to grind walking in the door,” said Cavanagh, who teaches social work.
Cavanagh, who previously unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives, believes he has the skill set to be an effective leader for constituents of all ideological backgrounds.
“I really do want to see more of a personal connection between me as an elected official and the people I’m representing,” he said, adding, “At a local political level, we really have to sit down together. And we get to sit down together to hash things out and make difficult decisions and really get things done, regardless of what party affiliation you have or group affiliation you have.”
City Council positions are nonpartisan, so a candidate’s political party — if any — is not listed on ballots.
Cavanagh’s priorities include finding ways to address “the concentrated poverty we have in this ward.” Ward 4 spans much of the downtown area east of South Grandview Avenue and south of Loras Boulevard and Kaufmann Avenue.
He said partnerships between the city and organizations such as Dubuque Dream Center and Fountain of Youth, of which he is a board member, are key. Including those efforts in the council’s list of annual priorities is a “good start because it looks at the organizations that are already doing that work,” he said.
“I like that idea,” he said. “But that also is going to require some pretty serious oversight from the council to make sure that’s working, and that’s something I’m willing to do.”
Ongoing city issues, such as the future of Five Flags Center, likely will persist into the next council term. Cavanagh said he has given much thought to the aging facility, which costs the city $900,000 or more in an operating subsidy each year.
“It’s very obvious that we’re going to need to do something,” he said. “We can’t neglect the property and not be able to do things. When you’re thinking about the possibility of canceling whatever event you’re having because the roof is leaking, that’s a problem. And it’s an embarrassment for the city.”
He also believes in a compromise solution to the pets-in-parks debate. He said council members could consider opening up some parks to pets, while leaving others — Eagle Point Park, for example — open just to families.
“I think that’s a good balance,” Cavanagh said.