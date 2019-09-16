IMPORTANT DATES
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 — Last day for primary candidates to withdraw from the election.
- Monday, Sept. 16 — Likely start date for early voting in primary election. Voting could begin sooner depending on the time it takes to print ballots.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Primary election.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Early voting begins. Ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the county’s Election Annex, 75 Locust St. and at the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave.
- Monday, Nov. 4 — Last day to vote in person at the annex. Postmark deadline for mailed absentee ballots.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Election day. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will be asked for ID.
