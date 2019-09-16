A Dubuque City Council candidate advocating for “radical” change aims to accomplish that in part by decriminalizing sex work and marijuana, creating a city-backed job guarantee and possibly reshaping the community’s leadership.
Antonino “Nino” Erba also condemned the administration of Dubuque County’s jail and suggested drastically revamping the way city officials expend taxpayer resources.
“It’s about leveling the playing field and making sure the rich and the powerful give something back to the city,” Erba said.
Erba is one of three candidates seeking the Ward 4 seat currently held by Jake Rios, who is not seeking re-election. The top two vote-getters in the Oct. 8 primary election will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Erba believes his platform is the “most ambitious” in the race. Though the City Council has no authority to usurp state and federal laws — including laws prohibiting sex work and marijuana usage — Erba believes it is important to “send a message.”
Sex work, including prostitution, involves “two consenting adults.”
“There’s no harm done,” Erba said. “Why should anyone really care about what those sex workers are doing in the first place? (If) we make it safer for sex workers to participate in the jobs they choose to be in, then people will get an understanding that sex work is just a job like any other.”
Erba has repeatedly posted messages critical of local law enforcement on his candidate Facebook page.
He also doubled down on statements about safety issues at the jail in Dubuque. He said the death of Alex Billmeyer, an inmate, earlier this year is “akin to murder.”
“The jail cell still is, in my opinion, a murder scene,” Erba said. “We haven’t seen any reasonable accountability for the people who were responsible for keeping an eye on and monitoring Alex Billmeyer.”
He said Dubuque residents “should be terrified that they could be the next victim.” He has repeatedly called for the resignation of Sheriff Joe Kennedy, who is not a city official.
Kennedy said Friday that he could not provide details about Billmeyer’s death, noting the ongoing investigation and the fact that autopsy results still are pending. But in general, the jail is renowned for safety and security, he said.
“You look at the history of our jail, you’ll see that these kinds of incidents have been pretty few and far between,” he said. “Just last year, our jail won an award for being one of the top jails in the state of Iowa. That’s given out by the state jail inspector.”
Erba also took aim at the decision-making of Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen, whom he called a “complete ghoul” on social media on Saturday. If Erba is elected, Van Milligen will have to “extend an olive branch” to ensure a good working relationship.
“I think it’s about time that we need some fresh blood in that position, given the salary that he makes,” Erba said. “I think he makes way too much money right now.”
Van Milligen declined to provide comment for this story, stating he does “not get involved in local elections.”