A self-described third-generation resident of Dubuque’s Ward 4 said he wants to “give back” to his neighborhood and the community as a whole.
Jay Schiesl, a former Dubuque Community School Board member and current member of the Dubuque Human Rights Commission, hopes to expand his civic service to the Dubuque City Council.
Schiesl is one of three candidates seeking the Ward 4 seat, currently held by Jake Rios, who is not seeking re-election. The top two vote-getters in the Oct. 8 primary election will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Schiesl said his family is from the area, leading him to “believe in the Fourth Ward.”
“This area of town is the heartbeat of our community,” he said, noting the diverse mix of commercial and residential properties in the area.
It also is the most socioeconomically diverse ward in the city, Schiesl said. While there are many upper-middle-class families, there also is a major concentration of poverty.
To address that issue, he said he would like to explore ways to mitigate “the amount of blighted property we have within this ward.”
“Throughout the downtown area, throughout the West 11th Street neighborhood, throughout the Langworthy area, there’s rental property — and I’m specifically referring to rental property that isn’t up to par,” Schiesl said. “We need to focus on these properties and absentee landlords.”
He also hopes to develop a master plan focusing on jobs and education initiatives to give people the tools to improve their station.
Schiesl acknowledged the ongoing debate over whether to allow leashed, licensed pets in city parks, calling it a “very polarizing issue.”
He said an incremental approach is probably the best solution.
“This is new to our community, so it’s going to take a little bit of time,” he said. “I think, as the plan is, we need to slowly introduce a park or two as a pet-friendly park.”
Schiesl also addressed the future of Five Flags Center, a 40-plus-year-old facility beset by maintenance and space issues. City Council members are considering whether to potentially ask voters to sign off on a pricey expansion.
“We need to make a decision on the future of Five Flags,” Schiesl said.
While the facility undoubtedly serves a critical role, its annual operating subsidy — more than $900,000 in the most recent fiscal year — is too high, he said.
“I am in agreement that ... we need that type of entertainment venue in Dubuque,” Schiesl said. “There may be a continued subsidy that will be needed, but it can’t be in the area that we’re losing (hundreds of thousands of dollars) a year on the facility.”