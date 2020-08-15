MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Students and staff in the Maquoketa Community School District will be required to wear face coverings in some situations this fall.
District leaders recently announced that they will require face coverings in situations in which they cannot socially distance by 6 feet, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes hallways during passing periods, times when students and staff are in line and going to and from their lockers, and “circle time/carpet time” at the elementary level, according to an online announcement.
Officials will evaluate on a case-by-case-basis students and staff who are not able to wear a face covering all day.