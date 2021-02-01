Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours Sunday on a day when Iowa reported a record number of deaths linked to the pandemic.
- Iowa reported 250 deaths linked to COVID-19 Sunday — the largest one-day increase the state has recorded. The daily figure is significantly higher than the average of 23.43 deaths reported per day over the past week. State health officials said the 250 deaths did not all occur within the 24-hour period, and instead reflect many deaths from the end of December and early January that were added to the state’s tally. Previously, the most deaths reported in a single day was 198 on Dec. 8 when the state made a change in how deaths were reported. At least one death was reported in 75 of Iowa’s 99 counties, as the state’s toll rose to 4,901 as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Clayton and Jones counties both reported two additional deaths and Jackson County reported one new related death.
- Dubuque County reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 10%.
- Clayton County reported six new cases with a two-week positivity rate of 7%. Jones County reported four additional cases and a rate of 12.2%. Delaware County reported two additional cases with a rate of 10.1% and Jackson County reported two new cases with a rate of 11.7%.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, only one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center reported 15 cases during the past 14 days. Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation dropped off the state’s list.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 683 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, for a total of 319,244.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 12 additional cases. The state website reported two new cases in Crawford County and one additional case in Lafayette County. There were no additional cases reported in Iowa County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,007 additional cases, for a total of 542,415. The state’s death toll rose by three, to 5,896.
In Illinois, the state reported two additional cases in Jo Daviess County as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The statewide total grew by 2,428, increasing to 1,126,301. The state reported 40 additional deaths, for a total of 19,243.