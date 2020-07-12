In Iowa, 639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
The state sat at 34,649 as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
Five additional related deaths were reported, so that total was 748.
In Wisconsin, another 926 cases were reported Saturday — setting a new single-day record for the third consecutive day. Its total climbed to 35,679.
Seven more related deaths were reported, so that toll is 821.
In Illinois, 1,195 new cases and 24 related deaths were reported Saturday.
The state’s totals now stand at 152,962 cases and 7,168 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)