Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 29 COVID-19 positive cases between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 10%.
- Jackson County reported 13 new cases and its positivity rate dipped slightly to 11%. Delaware County had 11 new cases and a rate of 12%. Jones County reported four new cases during the 24-hour span, and the county’s positivity rate remained at 11%. Clayton County had three new cases. The county’s rate dipped to 7%.
- The state website did not report any additional related deaths in the five-county Iowa region.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health did not release updated county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. The most recent figures from Sunday afternoon showed: Dubuque County had three residents hospitalized with COVID-19; Jackson County had four residents hospitalized; Delaware and Jones counties each had two; Clayton County had one resident hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, with Hawkeye Care Center removed from the list. Stonehill Care Center reports 13 cases during the past 14 days, according to the state. Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation has had one case confirmed in the past two weeks.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 886 Tuesday, for a total of 314,420. The state’s related death toll increased by four to 4,492.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 17 additional cases. Iowa County saw an increase of four cases. Crawford County and Lafayette counties showed no new cases from the information available Tuesday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,301 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 535,218. There were 54 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,753.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not release updated data Tuesday. The state website reported seven additional cases in the county.
Statewide, Illinois reported 3,667 new cases Tuesday, along with 87 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,108,430 cases and 18,883 deaths.