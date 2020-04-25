SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

SHERRILL, Iowa — Officials from a Sherrill camp for people who have special needs have decided to cancel the summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camp Albrecht Acres’ board of directors announced Friday that the summer camp season has been canceled. That includes all residential and day camps, as well as Camp Be-A-Friend, according to the camp’s website.

All camp fundraising activities have been canceled through the month of July. That includes the June 7 Country Breakfast, the June 28 fireworks and Chuck-A-Duck and the July 9 golf outing.

“We feel that this is the right decision to safeguard the health and safety of our campers and staff, especially those who are most vulnerable,” directors wrote in a letter posted to the camp’s website.

Campers who have paid 2020 fees can request refunds or ask that their payments be held for 2021.

