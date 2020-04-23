The 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced by Iowa public health officials Wednesday morning included one resident each in Dubuque and Jones counties.
The statewide total now stands at 3,748.
Seven more related deaths were reported as well, bringing the statewide tally to 90.
With the new case, Dubuque County’s total now stands at 49, along with one death. Jones County’s total moved to 17 cases.
Eight cases — one of which resulted in a death — have been reported in Clayton County. Jackson County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Delaware County has three.
In Wisconsin, 225 additional cases were reported, bringing the statewide tally to 4,845. Four additional deaths were confirmed, bringing Wisconsin’s overall toll to 246.
One more case was confirmed in Grant County, which now has 26 COVID-19 infections, three of which have resulted in fatalities. Iowa County’s total remains at seven, Lafayette County’s total stayed at four, and Crawford County’s count is three.
In Illinois, 2,049 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 35,108. No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, which has 11 confirmed cases.
Ninety-seven new deaths brought the state’s total to 1,565.