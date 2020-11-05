Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Three COVID-related deaths occurred in the tri-state area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday — one additional death in Dubuque County, one in Jackson County and one in Grant County, Wis. With 63 deaths as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had the sixth-highest death toll in the state.
- A total of 122 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County inched up to 19.7% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,135 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 53 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Clayton County had 34 new cases in that time span, and its 14-day positivity rate increased to 25.9%, third-highest in the state.
- Jones County had 18 additional cases during the 24 hours, and its 14-day positivity rate increased to 19.3% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Jackson County had 16 new cases and the second-highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 26.2%.
- Delaware County had 12 new cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 24.7%.
- The state on Wednesday released county-specific hospitalization data as of Tuesday. At that time, there were 43 Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus hospitalized — four fewer than one day earlier but still the third-highest total in the state. As of Monday, 15 Jackson County residents were hospitalized, along with nine from Delaware County, eight from Clayton County and seven from Jones County.
- The state continues to report outbreaks at seven local long-term-care centers. ManorCare Health Services-Dubuque has one additional case for a total of nine, with one recovered. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque increased by one to 58 cases, with 11 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 35 cases and now has 29 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases, with 17 recovered, and Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade still has seven cases, with two recovered.
- In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 81 cases and now has 63 recovered and Edgewood Convalescent Home still had five cases and two recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload rose by 2,920, for a total of 136,608. The state’s related death toll rose by 23, to 1,787. There remained 777 people with COVID-19 hospitalized statewide as of 5 p.m., continuing a record number.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 47 additional cases Wednesday, in addition to the new death. Iowa County reported 20 more cases; Crawford County, 19; and Lafayette County, 18.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 5,935 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 244,002. There were 54 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,156.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 13 new cases on Wednesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 7,538 new cases Wednesday, along with 55 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 437,556 cases and 9,933 deaths.