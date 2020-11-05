News in your town

SW Wisconsin school temporarily shifts to virtual-only learning due to staffing concerns

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

75 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co.; Clayton, Delaware, Jackson counties in top 5 in positivity rate

Record 136 new COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Jo Daviess County school district moving to remote learning due to sub shortage because of COVID-19

SW Wisconsin school temporarily shifts to virtual-only learning due to staffing concerns

Monticello schools to require masks, gaiters after spike in COVID-19 cases

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Iowa virus cases soar as state 2nd in U.S. behind South Dakota

No. 10 Wisconsin cancels game with Purdue due to outbreak

57 new COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; another nursing home outbreak in Dubuque

Edgewood library temporarily closing due to COVID-19 case increase

Monticello schools to require masks, gaiters after spike in COVID-19 cases