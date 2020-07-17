In Iowa, there were 802 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the total of positive cases to 37,668.
The state reported five additional related deaths during that time, so the total death toll moved to 782.
In Wisconsin, another 880 cases were reported Friday, bringing its total to 40,507.
There were two more related deaths, so that toll moves to 833.
In Illinois, there were 1,384 new confirmed cases Friday, pushing its total to 159,334.
There were 22 related deaths, so that toll climbed to 7,272.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)