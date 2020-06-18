Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s total stood at 393 as of the latter time. There were no additional related deaths during that period, so the county’s total remains at 22. The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus who have recovered stood pat at 230, while just one person in the county with COVID-19 was hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the most-recent data from the state.
- Two more cases were reported in Delaware County during that time, pushing its total to 29.
- The number of positive cases at Dubuque Specialty Care remained at 51 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the number of recovered patients also the same at 21. It is one of two long-term-care outbreaks in the Iowa portion of the TH coverage area. As of Wednesday night, Edgewood Convalescent Home still had 10 cases, with two recovered.
- In Wisconsin, 256 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the state total to 23,454. Nine more related deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 712.
- Four new cases were reported Wednesday in Lafayette County, where the total now sits at 47.
- While no new cases were reported in Iowa County, public health officials there again urged community members to be cautious. “Each of us represents an opportunity to interrupt the transmission of this virus. This week’s COVID-19 Dashboard reveals that 100% of recent cases did not have direct exposure to a person known to have COVID-19. This means they are not sure how they became infected, which (equals) community spread. This fact, coupled with significant increases in cases in neighboring counties, means we need to be cautious.”
- In Illinois, 546 new cases and 87 additional related deaths were reported Wednesday. That pushed the state’s totals to 134,185 cases and 6,485 deaths.