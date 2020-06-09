NATIONAL, Iowa -- The 2020 Clayton County Fair will not be held due to concerns related to COVID-19.
In a press release this morning, the Clayton County Agricultural Society framed the move as postponement of the fair to Aug. 4 to 2, 2021. The annual event had been slated for Aug. 5 to 9 this year in National.
“We have received guidance from our state and city officials along with the Clayton County Board of Health. The society has also spent time consulting with the Association of Iowa Fairs and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. All of these organizations and associations have given us insight and fair industry perspectives,” the Clayton County Agricultural Society stated in a press release, adding that "the decision was based on the safety and health of our community with the information provided to us today.”
The release also stated that fair organizers are “exploring alternative options” to still hold 4-H and FFA shows despite the cancelation of the fair. These options would be dependent on state and local public health guidelines, and additional information will be available once this decision is made. All other fair activities and contests have been postponed until 2021.
Clayton County is the fourth county in the Telegraph Herald coverage area to cancel its 2020 fair due to COVID-19, joining Crawford County and Grant County, Wis. and Jo Daviess County, Ill.