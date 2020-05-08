Six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported today.
The county's total now stands at 181, along with five related deaths.
A total of 1,820 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county. It is unclear how many of those infected have recovered because that information does not appear to be provided in the state's new coronavirus dashboard.
Two more cases were reported today in Clayton County, while one more was recorded in Jones County. Their totals moved to 21 and 31 cases, respectively.
No new cases were reported today in Delaware or Jackson counties, both of which have had seven cases confirmed so far.
Statewide, 398 new confirmed cases were reported, pushing Iowa’s total to 11,457. There were 12 additional related deaths, raising the toll to 243.