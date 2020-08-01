SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Wahlert Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony planned for today has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Officials from Holy Family Catholic Schools said Friday that the decision was made because of Dubuque and Dubuque County’s designation as “red zone” communities in a recent White House report for heightened coronavirus activity.

The school had scheduled a baccalaureate Mass and graduate recognition for this afternoon in Dubuque after postponing the ceremony in June because of COVID-19 concerns.

Holy Family officials said they do not intend to reschedule the Mass and graduation recognition.

Holy Family did post a virtual graduation ceremony that can be watched at holyfamilydbq.org/2020-graduation-video/.

