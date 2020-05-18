Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Six new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed. The county’s total now stands at 264. No additional related deaths were recorded, so the county’s tally remains at 10.
- As of Sunday, 3,675 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Dubuque County, but that figure is poised to jump again soon. A second “targeted testing” drive, in which samples will be taken from another 1,000 people, is planned for this week. It will focus on the staff of assisted-living and residential-care facilities in the county. Statewide, Iowa now has eclipsed 100,000 COVID-19 tests, with the total now at 100,241.
- One more case has been confirmed at Dubuque Specialty Care, pushing its total to 30. It is the only long-term-care center in Dubuque County with a coronavirus outbreak, defined as at least three confirmed cases. While 37 such outbreaks have been reported across Iowa, none have occurred in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- For the second straight day, no new cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
- In Iowa, there were 323 new cases reported, pushing the tally to 14,651. There also were five more related deaths recorded. The state total now is 351.
- In Wisconsin, two more confirmed cases were reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 74. The county has the 16th-most number of cases in the state, while its population is estimated to be the 27th highest.
Statewide, there were 456 new cases reported, pushing the total to 12,543. But no new deaths were reported, so that total remained at 453 statewide. It was the first day since March 29 when no new deaths have been reported, though the daily total has been below five on multiple occasions during that stretch. The state had averaged 8.8 deaths per day over the five days prior to Sunday.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,734 cases, along with 51 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 94,191 cases and 4,177 deaths.