Free virtual support groups are available for Iowa parents, teenagers and pre-teens who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The support groups have been created by COVID Recovery Iowa, a federally funded State of Iowa program offering free crisis counseling to residents affected by the pandemic, according to a press release.
Parent support groups will meet via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Email Chelsea.Siefken@pathwaysb.org for more information.
Teen support groups will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 2 p.m. Thursdays, also via Zoom. Email Caitlin.Pixler@pathwaysb.org for more information.
Pre-teen support groups will meet via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and 1 p.m. Thursdays. Email Chelsea.Siefken@pathwaysb.org for more information.