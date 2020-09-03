Dubuque Community Schools reported its first case of COVID-19 among students attending classes in person this school year.
The infected student is in prekindergarten at Carver Elementary School, according to the district’s dashboard that tracks COVID-19 cases. About 8,000 students are either attending school in-person part time or participating in school activities.
Cases are no longer considered active 10 days after symptoms began or 10 days after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals.
An update to the dashboard posted Wednesday stated that district officials also learned about a small number of people who tested positive but haven’t attended school this year.
Those numbers are not included in the dashboard because they “do not pose any exposure possibilities to students or staff in the school environment,” according to the district.
Holy Family Catholic Schools updates its own rolling 14-day count of reported COVID-19 cases by 3:30 p.m. each weekday. As of Wednesday, officials reported no active cases.