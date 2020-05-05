Both Dubuque County and Grant County, Wis., saw surges again Monday in the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed, and the latter also reported another related death.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin National Guard was involved in a large-scale testing effort Monday in Platteville and will conduct another today in Prairie du Chien.
IOWA
Dubuque County tied a recently set single-day record Monday when 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The same number also was reported Saturday. On Sunday, 11 cases were announced.
Dubuque County’s total now stands at 152, along with five related deaths.
In Delaware County, local officials reported two more cases were confirmed, pushing the county’s total to seven.
On Sunday, the state announced one more case in Jackson County, pushing its total to six, but on Monday, county officials said the total actually remains at five.
The state on Monday also reported 17 cases in Clayton County, but county officials said the total actually is 18.
With no new cases, Jones County remained at 24.
Statewide, there were 534 more cases announced Monday. The state’s total now stands at 9,703.
Four more deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 188.
WISCONSIN
Six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Grant County, along with an additional death.
The county’s totals now are 54 cases and seven related deaths.
Meanwhile, all of the staff of Platteville manufacturing facility HyPro Inc. and their families were tested Monday after multiple employees were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
The testing was overseen by the National Guard and the county Health Department and Emergency Management.
County health officials said they did not know how many tests were conducted. They said fewer than five employees initially tested positive.
Since the first cases were confirmed on April 26, the plant closed, and its disinfection was completed April 28. Operations are scheduled to resume Monday, May 11.
County officials on Monday also would not release an updated COVID-19 case count from an outbreak at county-owned Orchard Manor in Lancaster.
Officials last reported figures last Tuesday, at which time eight staff and 19 residents had tested positive.
In Crawford County, the Wisconsin National Guard will help test 350 employees of Prairie Industries today.
At least four employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and all of the company’s locations in Prairie du Chien have shut down temporarily.
As of Monday, seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Crawford County, though at least two of the Prairie Industries employees with the coronavirus live outside of the county.
No new cases were reported Monday in Lafayette County, which has six cases, or Iowa County, which has seven.
Statewide, 272 new cases were reported Monday. The state total now stands at 8,236.
One additional death was reported, so the state’s toll now is 340.
ILLINOIS
One more confirmed case was reported Monday in Jo Daviess County, pushing its total to 14.
Statewide, 2,341 new cases were reported, along with 46 additional deaths.
The state totals now stand at 63,840 cases and 2,662 deaths in 97 counties.