In Iowa, 467 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, along with 12 more related deaths.
The statewide totals now stand at 6,843 confirmed cases and 148 deaths.
In Wisconsin, 231 new confirmed cases were reported, pushing the state's total to 6,520.
Eight more related deaths were reported. The state total now is 308.
In Illinois, 2,253 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday. The state's total now stands at 50,355.
There also have been 2,215 related deaths, including 92 more reported Wednesday.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: