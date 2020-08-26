In Iowa, there were 863 additional COVID-19 cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state's total to 58,019.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by 13 to 1,062 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 768 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 72,260.
Six additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,100.
In Illinois, 2,157 new cases and 37 additional related deaths were reported today.
That pushes the state's totals to 225,627 cases, including 7,954 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)