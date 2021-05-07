The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Five more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Thursday, 120,639 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 49.6% of the area’s population age 16 and older.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Monday, four residents each of Dubuque and Delaware counties were hospitalized with COVID-19. Three such residents of Jones County were hospitalized. Two such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque through May 17. Today, a clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kennedy Mall. Details can be found at
- .
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.1%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 2.3%; Delaware County, 3.5%; Jackson County, 3.2%; and Jones County, 2.9%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 380 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 366,946. The state reported 18 additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 5,980.
- As of Thursday, 1,153,092 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 36.5% of the state’s total population.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County health officials announced Thursday that the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant had been identified in a resident of the county.
- Crawford County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments every Wednesday in its office in Prairie du Chien. To make an appointment, call 608-326-0229.
- Wisconsin reported 667 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 601,603. The state’s death toll rose by 14, increasing the total to 6,877.
- As of Thursday, 2.1 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 37.5% of the state’s total population.
- As of Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Health Department changed how its reports COVID-19 case data. The health department will no longer be providing data on individuals recovered in the county.
- There were 1,778 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,348,176. The state reported 40 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 22,136.
- Illinois also reported that more than 4 million residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday — 32.3% of the state’s total population.