HANOVER, Ill. – River Ridge Community Unit School District announced it will begin remote learning for all students, following COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
All students will begin remote learning on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and it will continue through Monday, Oct. 12. Students wanting to return to in-person instruction will be allowed to return Oct. 13. The school district previously implemented a policy allowing students to choose between remote learning or attending in-person classes.
Superintendent Brad Albrecht said the district has had five students test positive for COVID-19, along with one staff member and a bus driver. An additional 48 students have been sent home to quarantine.
He added that the decision to go virtual for the next two weeks was made in part because students already were scheduled to have shortened weeks due to planned teacher in-service days and a holiday.
“They were already not going to be here very much, so we decided to just try this out for a bit,” Albrecht said. “The hope is that we can let this run its course and then come back.”
Albrecht said about 100 of the district’s 470 students already are participating in remote learning, though 25 of those have requested they be allowed to return to school. Those students will be folded back into in-person learning on Oct. 19.