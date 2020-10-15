Sixty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,358.
Those 63 new cases came from 164 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing the total number of tests to 33,410. That means the county had a positivity rate of 38.4% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate increased to 13%.
Delaware County reported 14 additional confirmed cases during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 618. Clayton County added six additional case for a total of 328. Jackson County also reported six additional cases for a total of 471. Jones County increased by five cases to 370.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in any of the Iowa counties in the area. Dubuque County remains at 50 deaths; Delaware County has eight; Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties each have had three such deaths.
State health officials continue to report outbreaks at four area long-term-care facilities.
Edgewood Convalescent Home has four positive cases, with one person recovered. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester increased by one to 73 cases with 45 individuals reported as recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville jumped by eight to 28 cases with 11 recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque added two more cases for a total of 20 with 16 recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,356 additional cases for a total of 103,222.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 10, to 1,505 as of 11 a.m. today.