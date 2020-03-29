When I originally penned this column at the beginning of the month, I had written about how getting involved in yoga four years ago had become a gateway to all kinds of other healthy habits I had embraced. As a result, I had somehow managed to dodge many of the seasonal sick bugs that had seemed to affect me every year, without fail, prior to my journey into yoga.
I was pretty darn proud of this.
In an irony a little too eerie, by Friday the 13th, COVID-19 abruptly seemed to go from something we all were aware was out there somewhere to something that was directly impacting all of our lives, infected or not.
If people were lucky enough to have telecommuting as a viable option, they were packing up and working from home — I can only assume from fluffy, white thrones of toilet paper. Organizations were temporarily shutting their doors at a record pace. And all were encouraged to practice what quickly emerged as a term that undoubtedly will come to define 2020, “social distancing.”
Suddenly, it seemed a little foolish and as though I might be tempting fate to go around declaring how healthy I was in the face of a rising pandemic.
Even more somber: The “beat” that I usually find myself immersed in covering at the TH — arts, entertainment and cultural community gatherings of all kinds — had unceremoniously screeched to a halt, as one organization after another put plans in place to either postpone or cancel upcoming engagements.
Where I usually spend the bulk of my days reporting on the plethora of events happening across the tri-states, I now found myself struggling to keep up in fielding the volume in the lack of them.
Even my artistic efforts — an opera and four concerts — had been crossed off my calendar. And my yoga studio — a safe and sacred place to me and one I had credited with keeping me healthy — was not going to be welcoming fellow yogis through its doors for the time being.
This is an unusual time, with impossibly difficult decisions being made. My parting exchanges with others have gone from cheerful “see you soons” to almost ominous “be wells” and “stay safes.” But another bit of wisdom I gleaned from my yoga mat — and one that I’ve been leaning on these past two weeks: Nothing is permanent. This is how it is now. But inevitably, this is not how it will stay.
That said, a lesson from my years of classical music training boasts another theory: Practice is the thing that makes permanent.
Although times are uncertain, I believe that opportunities to find joy in the world can be found. Everywhere I look, people seem to be making sure of it.
Local entertainers like Elizabeth Mary took to Facebook to live-stream a concert, virtual tips and all. Organizations like local libraries, museums and arts hubs have rolled out online tours and activities. Parents have created a community of sharing tips for passing the time with their kids. Fitness centers — and yes, even yoga studios — have made it possible for people to remain active and find a sense of balance and grounding amidst a world we don’t quite recognize right now.
However, with a calendar not so cluttered and so much other noise canceled out, that wall I have been meaning to paint, that picture I have been meaning to hang, that meal I have been meaning to prepare and that long overdue phone call I have been meaning to find time for finally have space.
To think that it took a pandemic for most of us to slow down and that even now, many are struggling to not feel a little stir crazy with fewer things weighing down their daily lives.
Perhaps it’s a good time — for those of us who are able — to embrace that time and space, make room in our lives for spending quality time with our families, engage in activities with our children, reach out to tell people we love that we’re thinking about them and support local businesses.
With a little practice, perhaps these could become the exceptions to nothing being permanent.
That and washing your darn hands.