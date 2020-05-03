Sixteen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported Saturday.
The county’s single-day record came on the same day as the state, for the second consecutive day, also set a one-day record.
In Iowa, 757 new cases were reported, one day after 739 cases were. The state total now stands at 8,641.
Five more related deaths were reported, pushing the total to 175. And 3,156 have recovered statewide.
State health officials tied the surge in confirmed cases to a ramping up of testing.
“As Gov. (Kim) Reynolds mentioned in yesterday’s press conference, the state of Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as (State Hygienic Lab) completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed this week,” stated a press release issued Saturday.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Dubuque County’s confirmed case count now stands at 125. Four related deaths have been reported.
The local surge in cases is not tied to the “outbreak” declared at Dubuque Specialty Care. State data updated Saturday shows four cases tied to the facility — the same number as when the outbreak was announced Tuesday.
The number of tests administered in the county increased from 1,117 as of Monday — when the county had 87 confirmed cases — to 1,329 as of Saturday.
State figures show 23 instances in which people with COVID-19 in the county have “recovered.” Local health officials said Friday that 21 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at that time.
ELSEWHERE IN IOWA
Two more cases were reported Saturday in Jones County. Its tally now is 24, with no deaths and 14 recovered.
One more case was reported in Clayton County, pushing its total to 18, with one death and eight recovered.
Jackson County’s total remained at five, with no deaths and three recovered.
Delaware County officials reported that five cases have been confirmed, not the 10 that the state reported Saturday. It marks at least the third straight day that the state figure for the county has been inaccurately inflated. There have been no related deaths in the county and three have recovered.
WISCONSINGrant County officials reported five more confirmed cases Saturday, pushing the county’s total to 48, along with six deaths.
With no new cases, Iowa County stands at seven; Lafayette County, six cases with three recovered; and Crawford County, four cases with three recovered. No related deaths have been reported.
Statewide, 346 new cases were reported, pushing the state’s total to 7,660. There were seven more deaths, so the total now is 334.
Data on people who have recovered are not available for Grant and Iowa counties or statewide.
ILLINOISThere were 2,450 new cases and 105 more deaths reported Saturday. The state now has 58,505 cases, with 2,559 deaths. Figures on cases in which people recovered could not be obtained.
With no new cases, Jo Daviess County’s total remains at 13. At least 11 of those have recovered, and no deaths have been reported.