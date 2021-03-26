One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 41.
Twenty-one additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,648.
The county’s death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The state reported 11 new cases in Delaware County during the 24-hour period. The county's total rose to 1,927.
Four additional cases were reported in Jackson County, increasing the county's total to 2,134.
Two additional cases were reported in Jones County, raising the county's total to 2,886.
The state reported one additional case in Clayton County. The county's total rose to 1,621.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39 and 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 908 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 348,610.
The state reported eight additional deaths, increasing the toll to 5,716.