In Iowa, there were 1,806 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 286,679.
The state reported seven additional related deaths, moving the death toll to 3,999.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,403 new cases today, pushing the total to 491,341.
There were 95 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,979.
In Illinois, there were 6,839 new cases reported today, along with 126 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 991,719 cases and 16,959 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)