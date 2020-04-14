GALENA, Ill. — Galena Stauss Senior Care reported Monday that a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first case associated with the long-term-care facility, according to Midwest Medical Center, the operators of the facility.
A press release does not provide any other details on the resident, including the severity of his or her illness.
Visitor restrictions and screening processes remain in place, according to the release. Additional precautions are being taken for residents and staff.
Despite the announcement, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jo Daviess County was unchanged in the state’s update Monday. The state still lists 11 confirmed cases in the county.