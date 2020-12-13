As Iowans have wrestled with unprecedented public health, workplace safety and economic hardship issues, they have looked to the government for assistance, protection and guidance. From the governor’s office to the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, government officials have let Iowans down.
Reporting by TH reporter Allie Hinga published Dec. 6 shows Iowa OSHA officials failing to address complaints of imminent dangers regarding COVID-19 at meatpacking plants, health care facilities and nursing homes. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and other groups have filed a complaint with federal OSHA, stating that of 148 COVID-19-related complaints that had been filed with the state administration as of Oct. 4, just five resulted in an inspection.
Instances of a lack of government protection go back even further.
In spring, Iowa State Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati wrote to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s regional COVID-19 response team for assistance in addressing infections at Tyson Foods and the state’s other meatpacking plants, where employees often worked shoulder to shoulder. When the CDC sought more information to get involved, Pedati declined the offer, saying the CDC’s help “wasn’t needed,” according to reporting by Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Months later, we learned that not only were the conditions and practices in the meatpacking plant dangerous, but the work environment was also downright inhumane in some cases.
Iowa judges ruled in two court cases that a meatpacking plant in Sioux City owed unemployment to employees who quit, noting the company had failed to protect employees from the spread of COVID-19.
Last month revealed the abhorrent claims that managers at a Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo actually placed bets on the number of workers who would contract COVID-19. That’s one of a handful of lawsuits filed against Tyson in the state. More than 1,000 workers at the Waterloo plant alone contracted COVID-19.
A broad coalition of workers from across the state pleaded with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration and Iowa OSHA to examine the protocols in factories and plants and take steps to protect workers.
Meanwhile, Reynolds insisted work continue uninterrupted at the state’s meatpacking plants to keep the food supply chain intact and in support of farmers. A similar reluctance to get involved in worker protections has been replicated in other industries statewide. Thousands of workers have become sick and transmitted the virus to family members. Some have died.
The Reynolds administration’s efforts to put the best face on things are getting as old as the pandemic itself.
Iowans need leadership that will protect our state’s workers from the factory floor to the long-term-care facility to the grocery store. We expect top-down leadership that demands workers in every role be treated with dignity and respect.
At the same time, Iowa OSHA must do its job to protect workers and root out mistreatment in the workplace. Iowans have seen and read about brazen examples of mistreatment, yet we’ve had dozens of cases of complaints that have not been investigated and companies have not been held accountable.
Iowans expect more from the governor and government agencies. Iowa workers deserve better.