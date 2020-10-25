Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 15 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at the end of the week.
As of Friday afternoon, there were nine active, positive cases among students and six among staff, according to the district's COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
Four of those cases were at Hempstead High School. Bryant Elementary School, Dubuque Senior High School and the Alta Vista Campus had two cases each. Fulton, Kennedy and Marshall elementary schools; George Washington Middle School and the Forum each had one case.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials reported 16 cases as of Friday afternoon, seven among students and nine among staff.
Holy Family Catholic Schools was reporting 16 cases on Friday, with eight among students and eight among staff. Six of those cases were staff at St. Columbkille Elementary School.