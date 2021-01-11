The State of Iowa today released its first batch of COVID-19 vaccination data showing how many doses have been administered per county.
The updates on statewide vaccine administration totals, as well as county-level information, will be published on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The information includes maps and will be available at bit.ly/38AM0Y2.
Today's update shows that 3,073 vaccine doses have been given to Dubuque County residents -- the fifth-highest total in the state. A total of 448 residents of the county have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.
The totals for neighboring counties are:
- Clayton County residents: 365 doses; nine fully vaccinated.
- Delaware County residents: 693 doses; 28 fully vaccinated.
- Jackson County residents: 450 doses; 19 fully vaccinated.
- Jones County residents: 679 doses; 37 fully vaccinated.
In Iowa, vaccines are being given to people considered to be in the Phase 1A category. These people include health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
This vaccination effort is expected to expand to other prioritized residents during the coming weeks.
To date, 96,686 vaccinations have been administered in Iowa, including 91,501 to residents. The state reports 5,652 vaccine series have been completed with both doses administered.