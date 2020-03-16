Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Sunday night that she recommends that all schools in the state close for four weeks in response to coronavirus concerns.
Reynolds had said Saturday that she didn't support canceling school, but a day later, she said it was time for schools to stop holding classes after four more residents tested positive for the virus.
“We have substantial community spread that takes us to a new level,” she said.
Reynolds is scheduled to hold a press conference today to discuss the issue further.
Meanwhile on Sunday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and indoor dining in restaurants in his state to close amid the threat of COVID-19.
"The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” he said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”
He said he had tried last week to appeal to everyone’s good judgment to stay home, to avoid bars and to not congregate in crowds. He added that it is unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously.
The order takes effect tonight and will last through March 30. Delivery, carryout and curbside service still will be allowed.
IOWA CHANGES
Reynolds announced her school recommendation Sunday night after four more cases of COVID19 were confirmed, bringing the total to 22 for the state.
Two of those four cases were in Allamakee County. One was a person between 41 and 60 years old, while the other is a child younger than 18. Both of those cases are related to international travel, the release states.
The other two new cases were in Johnson County and Polk County, respectively.
Those two are cases of "community spread," which is when people cannot identify how or where they became infected.
"One of today’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab," the release states. "With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase."
The release states that the state "is developing policies to ensure continued access to child care during this time of emergency, including meals for low-income students."
“We know that these are unprecedented times and we understand the school closures have an impact on children, families and the workforce but this next step goes a long way toward protecting our vulnerable Iowans and mitigate further spread of the virus,” Reynolds said.
In a related move, Reynolds also signed a proclamation Sunday that allows retailers to stop accepting empty cans and bottles for deposits "for the duration of this disaster emergency."
ELSEWHERE
The Iowa release notes that on Sunday night, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to recommend postponing for the next eight weeks any events with 50 or more people.
In New Orleans and Chicago, people clad in green for St. Patrick's Day packed bars and spilled onto crowded sidewalks on Saturday even after the cities canceled their parades.
“I’m not about to put my life on hold because this is going around,” Kyle Thomas said.
Thomas, a nurse from Colorado, said he had flown to Chicago to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with friends and thought people might be ”overreacting."
In New Orleans, Syd Knight, 86, celebrated despite the public health warnings and the higher risk she faced because of her age.
“The Lord will take care of us all,” Knight said.
Oklahoma's governor tweeted a picture of himself and his children at a crowded metro restaurant Saturday night.
In the since-deleted tweet, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote: “Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans at the @CollectiveOKC. It's packed tonight!"
“The governor will continue to take his family out to dinner and to the grocery store without living in fear, and encourages Oklahomans to do the same,” said Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for the governor, in an email.
Officials in New Jersey are considering a statewide curfew to help prevent the spread of the virus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday. One city in the state, Hoboken, has already implemented one — from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — starting today. Additionally, bars and restaurants in Hoboken that serve food can only offer takeout or delivery, and bars without food have to shut down, Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla said.
Reacting to the curfew announcement in Hoboken, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday on CNN that a lockdown in the nation's largest city couldn't be ruled out. Bars and restaurants should operate for now at 50 percent capacity so customers have more space.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it was “unacceptable” that people were ignoring a ban issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards on gatherings of more than 250 people. The violators were “actively increasing the danger to their neighbors and their loved ones,” Cantrell said.
The hashtag, “StayTheFHome,” was trending on Twitter. Several countries in Europe have closed bars.
The vast majority of people who contract the new virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people but can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
Advising people to completely avoid restaurants “might be overkill right now,” the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on CBS' “Face the Nation,” but he added that he wouldn't go to one himself because he didn't want to be in a “crowded place” and risk having to self-quarantine.
Republican Rep. Devin Nunes had a different message on Fox News Sunday, encouraging people to go to local restaurants and pubs.
“There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out, but I will just say one of the things you can do — if you’re healthy, you and your family it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easily," he said. "Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going."