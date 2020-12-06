Dubuque County reported 57 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 9,635.
The county’s related death toll remained at 100.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly, to 14.4%.
Jones County reported 13 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,399. The county’s related death toll remained at 19.
Jackson County reported 11 cases, giving the county a total to 1,543. Deaths remained at 17.
Clayton County reported 10 cases, for a total of 1,190 and Delaware County reported two cases for a total of 1,493. There were no additional deaths in either county, where the totals remained 10 and 22, respectively.
Iowa continues to report on outbreaks at nine facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 21 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 17 cases
Dubuque Specialty Care -- 73 cases (an increase of two)
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
Guttenberg Care Center -- 46 cases (an increase of two)
DELAWARE COUNTY
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 69 cases
Statewide, a total of 1,869 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 243,930.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by 17, to 2,682.