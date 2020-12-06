SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Dubuque County reported 57 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 9,635.

The county’s related death toll remained at 100.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly, to 14.4%.

Jones County reported 13 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,399. The county’s related death toll remained at 19.

Jackson County reported 11 cases, giving the county a total to 1,543. Deaths remained at 17.

Clayton County reported 10 cases, for a total of 1,190 and Delaware County reported two cases for a total of 1,493. There were no additional deaths in either county, where the totals remained 10 and 22, respectively.

Iowa continues to report on outbreaks at nine facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:

DUBUQUE COUNTY

Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 21 cases

ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 17 cases

Dubuque Specialty Care -- 73 cases (an increase of two)

Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases

CLAYTON COUNTY

Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases

Guttenberg Care Center -- 46 cases (an increase of two)

DELAWARE COUNTY

Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases

JACKSON COUNTY

None

JONES COUNTY

Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases

Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 69 cases

Statewide, a total of 1,869 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 243,930.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by 17, to 2,682.