Updated ZIP-code level data on COVID-19 in Dubuque County shows case numbers continue to rise — particularly in some rural communities.
The data released by Dubuque County public health officials shows that each zip code in the county has seen an average increase in cases of about 19% from Sept. 25 to Monday, Oct. 5.
“We knew there were increases, so all of this was fairly expected,” said Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Health Department. “What this data tells us is where our targeted areas should be.”
Some ZIP codes saw particularly high increases, such as 52039, which represents Durango, Graf and Rickardsville. That area saw a 58.8% increase when its case count rose from 17 to 27. The ZIP code representing Worthington experienced a 27% increase with 7 new cases, and the one representing Dyersville saw a 26% increase from 54 new cases.
Other ZIP codes saw relatively low case increases. The ZIP code encompassing Bernard, 52032, saw cases rise by 7%, while 52073, which covers Sherrill and Balltown, increased by 10%.
ZIP codes covering the city of Dubuque all saw increases. The largest increase was in 52002, which also includes Asbury and some unincorporated areas, where cases rose by 22%. The 52001 ZIP code saw a 17% increase in cases, while in 52003 cases increased by 18%.
Of the 577 new cases in Dubuque County from Sept. 25 to Monday, Oct. 5, 31% came from ZIP codes outside of Dubuque. Residents of those ZIP codes make up about 26% of the total county population.
The ZIP code encompassing Farley had the highest rate of cases per 100,000. With a total of 131 cases so far, that rate stands at 5,492 per 100,000.
Farley Mayor Jeff Simon said city leaders are responding to the pandemic similarly to other local communities and are asking residents to practice social distancing and wear face masks in public.
“We’re handling it the same way as every other town and state in the country,” Simon said. “I’d say we’re coping with it the same way everyone else is trying to cope with it.”
Lambert said the numbers are intended to give cities a better understanding of COVID-19’s impact on their communities.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials last month allowed county officials to share ZIP code-level data, obtained through a new system detailing that information.
Lambert said county health experts hope to compile additional information to provide more thorough statistics around age demographics, though this information will not be released to the public.
“We can’t risk making public information that could reveal a person in their community has COVID,” Lambert said. “Our main goal is to provide these community leaders with the data they would need to make informed decisions on how to best respond to COVID.”
Peosta Mayor Jim Merten, whose ZIP code experienced a 16% increase in cases, said he believes the information being provided to rural cities in the county will greatly assist municipalities in determining what steps they want to take to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. He added, however, that he thinks more detailed data, such as positivity rates by ZIP code, should be released as well.
“Getting ZIP code data is a real enabler for the mayors and other city leaders in that it allows us to be able to fine-tune our action to know what the local community needs,” Merten said. “Maybe that data is telling us we should be doing something different.”