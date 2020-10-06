Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Two more COVID-19-related deaths had been recorded in Delaware County as of Monday afternoon, according to an update by Delaware County Public Health. It reported that there now have been six such deaths and noted that the two most recent ones had not been reflected on the state website yet as of that time.
- Another death also was reported in Dubuque County in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, pushing the county’s toll to 45. There have been four such deaths in the county since last Tuesday.
- Dubuque County reported 29 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday.
- The county reported 92 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 31.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate is 11.9%.
- With 922 new confirmed cases and 3,416 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday stood at 27%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Monday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 15%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,458 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of nine from the previous day.
- Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties each added five more cases in the 24-hour period, while Jackson County had four new ones.
- Another three confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Its total of 57 ranked as the fourth-most among active long-term-care center outbreaks in the state. A total of
- 32 people there have recovered.
- Seventeen cases have been confirmed at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque. Local officials said 16 of those have recovered.
- Another four cases were reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, pushing its total to 19, with seven recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 403 during the 24-hour span to reach 92,996.
- Iowa’s death toll increased by nine to 1,392.
- Grant County added 39 cases Sunday and Monday, while Crawford County’s cases climbed by seven over those two days. Iowa County’s total climbed by 16 on Monday, while Lafayette County’s ticked up by one.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,395 cases Monday, pushing its total to 134,359. Wisconsin’s death toll rose by four to 1,381.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported three additional cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,853 additional cases to increase the state’s total to 303,394. The
- Illinois death toll increased by 14 to 8,805.