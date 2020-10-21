SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 1,300 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday for a total of 109,634.

The related death toll in Iowa rose by a record 32 to 1,581.

In Wisconsin, there were 4,205 new cases reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 182,687.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were a record 48 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,681.

In Illinois, 4,342  new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, along with 69 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 355,217 cases and 9,345 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa? (10-21-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. today. 
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (10-21-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Wednesday. 
Where is COVID in Illinois? (10-21-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Wednesday. 

Tags