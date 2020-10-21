In Iowa, 1,300 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday for a total of 109,634.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by a record 32 to 1,581.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,205 new cases reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 182,687.
There were a record 48 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,681.
In Illinois, 4,342 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, along with 69 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 355,217 cases and 9,345 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)