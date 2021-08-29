When Jesus Belandria was laid off from his waitering job in New York City, he recalls the isolation that ensued as he waited in his apartment. The COVID-19 pandemic was starting to broil.
After a month of no work, Belandria returned, traumatized, to Dubuque, where he had lived for several years before moving to the Big Apple.
Belandria, 25, found refuge in a friend’s basement, waiting several weeks to see if he would develop symptoms.
“Everyone was scared of people from New York City,” he said. “Thankfully, my friend brought a TV down to the basement.”
For about a month, Belandria immersed himself in Netflix. That is when he learned he is a binge watcher.
Belandria is among the millions of Americans who turned to streaming video on demand to occupy themselves during the pandemic.
Services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime provided viewers with an outlet and modicum of control after events were canceled, freedom to inhabit social spaces restricted and uncertainty about the future settled on the country.
In mid-2020, Neilsen reported that Netflix encapsulated more than a third, the largest share, of total streaming time in homes.
The company, which bills itself as a movie and TV series entertainment network, celebrates its 24th anniversary this year, marking a transformation from its humble beginnings as a DVD rental-by-mail firm.
It launched its streaming services in the United States in 2007 and internationally in 2010. Netflix experienced an onslaught of new subscriptions in 2020, with a record growth of 37 million paid memberships and 76% boost in operating profits to $4.6 billion.
The increase in consumption of streaming content predated the pandemic, but COVID-19 accelerated it.
“I would characterize it as an explosion,” said John Haman, an assistant professor of communication at the University of Dubuque.
Belandria learned that he does not handle jumping to a new television series well.
The risk he will stay up throughout the night or spend an entire day inside his apartment, completing all 15 episodes, increases exponentially. And much like eating a leftover sheet of birthday cake, afterward he feels pangs of guilt and emotional indigestion.
There are so many things he could have done with that time: Cleaning, working out, learning a new skill.
“So, I try to stay away from the TV,” Belandria said. “I guess the pandemic taught me something.”
Belandria has stuck to series he previously started — “Money Heist,” “Elite” and “Control Z” — looking forward to the day when they conclude and he can remove them from his list.
Many have experienced feelings of ambivalence toward Netflix, simultaneously viewing streaming video as destructive when overconsumed, but also as a welcome comfort amid a chaotic world.
Briana Thompson, a 26-year-old Dubuque photographer, spent a portion of the month she remained in isolation after contracting COVID-19 in October watching television and also reflecting on the person she hopes to become.
“I sat in a room and all I could do was think,” Thompson said. “You play so many video games, you watch so much TV. And you’re just like, ‘Alright, what to do?’ If you don’t find anything to do with your imagination … your time will literally eat you alive.”
She watched Netflix and other streaming platforms — “9-1-1” and “The Good Doctor” were favorites — but equally important was her desire to draw from television creatively.
Thompson decided to write screenplays, dissecting television shows and movies, drawing from the techniques writers and directors employed.
“They take whatever comes to their imagination and they write it for us to enjoy,” she said. “So, it’s like, why can’t I do it? Instead of being a consumer and just watching it, watching it, watching it, what would happen if I were to have the same mindset that these people have?”
The miniseries Thompson is developing centers around three mythological women who possess supernatural powers, but those abilities emerge only when they reach a state of inner peace.
The more Thompson immersed herself into constructing that fantasy world, her Netflix viewing actually decreased.
While it is easy to stereotype viewers as young adults, streaming companies during the past year saw increases in their older market as well, Haman said.
All expectations point to the changes becoming permanent, he said. Even the reopening of movie theaters, which saw their viewership crash in 2020, has not resulted in a full rebound. Customers can now watch new releases at home.
“If you have internet access, you’re probably streaming video,” Haman said.
If another shutdown were to occur, Dubuque resident Nino Erba, 28, probably would commit to watching Netflix because of the plentitude of great programming.
He tends to watch before bed when he wants to relax and veg. His favorite shows include “Brand New Animal,” “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” and “Schitt’s Creek.”
“Sometimes it is a distraction,” Erba said. “Sometimes if I’ve invested in a new show, it really is revelatory. There will be things that I didn’t realize the last time I watched it and it will be a new experience.”