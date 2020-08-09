Eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,671.
No new related deaths were reported in Dubuque County. That total stands at 31.
Delaware County also reported eight additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 111.
Jackson County reported four additional cases for a total of 154, and Jones County reported an additional case for a total of 130.
There were no additional cases reported in Clayton County, where the total remains 104.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 620 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 48,732. There were five additional related deaths reported statewide. Iowa’s death toll stands at 930.